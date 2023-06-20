The Kansas City Royals haven’t had many positives come out of this season. One player who is living up to his hype and making a name for himself in Kansas City is Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt is one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now, hitting .323 with a .825 OPS in June. He has six multi-hit games in the month and has driven in eight runs in the last six. His key, Witt says, is staying as locked in on the now as possible.

“Live in the moment,” Witt said. “Don’t think about too many things. Not get too high when things are going well, not get too low when things aren’t going well. Just try to stay as even-keeled as possible and win every pitch and just battle. Just feeling comfortable and confident, trying to help [win] as much as possible.”

The Royals haven’t done much winning in 2023, but the emergence of Witt as a catalyst in the offense, especially in the absence of Vinnie Pasquantino, is a good sign for Kansas City's future. The former No. 2 overall pick is proving his worth and returning the favor to the Royals. Despite his hot stretch, the Royals are 2-14 in June.

Overall this season, Witt is hitting .248 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

Witt has a very good chance of representing the Royals at the All-Star Game next month, though Salvador Perez might have something to say about that. The two are neck and neck in most offensive categories. Even if he doesn’t make it this year, Bobby Witt Jr. has shown his potential of being a bonafide All-Star someday.