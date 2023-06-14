The Kansas City Royals, baseball's worst team with an 18-49 record, will be without arguably their best player for the rest of the 2023 season. First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who has been out since June 10 with a shoulder injury, tore a labrum in that shoulder and will need season-ending surgery, according to Jeff Passan.

It is a devastating blow to a Royals team that can't seem to catch any breaks this season. Pasquantino has a .761 OPS with 26 extra-base hits and 26 doubles in 61 games. Pasquantino had a very good chance to represent the Royals in the All-Star Game in July but will miss that opportunity along with the season.

Pasquantino immediately made an impact upon his debut with the Royals last June. He played in 72 games as a rookie, hitting .295 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs.

Pasquantino also got to play in the World Baseball Classic this March, representing team Italy. He played in all five games but struggled, going 4-for-20 at the plate. Italy went 2-3 in the tournament.

Royals fans have something less to be excited about regarding the team this summer with the loss of Pasquantino. The news that Kansas City does not intend to trade franchise legend Salvador Perez is a welcome headline for Royals fans though.

The Royals have gone nowhere but down since their World Series triumph in 2015. Kansas City is heading for its seventh straight losing season in 2023 and will have to try to stop it without maybe their best hitter, Vinnie Pasquantino. At least the Chiefs are good.