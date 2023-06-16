At 18-50, the Kansas City Royals have the worst record in the league. As the 2023 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Royals should be looking to sell off their veterans as they build toward their future.

Kansas City has struggled in all departments during their disastrous 2023 season. The Royals rank 23rd in batting average (.233) and 29th in runs scored (255). Furthermore, they rank 29th in ERA (5.20) and have allowed the seventh most walks in the league (250).

The Royals are facing a lengthy rebuild and need the prospects to eventually see that flourish. This year's MLB trade deadline gives Kansas City another opportunity to build out their farm system.

Many of the Royals best trade chips have major ties to the club. However, Kansas City must look past their personal relationships for the future success of the team.

Salvador Perez

Salvador Perez is the elder statesman of the Royals. He has spent his entire 12 year career in Kansas City, earning seven All Star nods, five Gold Gloves, four Silver Sluggers and a World Series title. Perez was even the MVP of their World Series win.

Trading Perez would be a somber moment for all parties. However, the catcher would have an opportunity to chase another World Series. At 33-years-old, it's unlikely Perez will be the player he is now, let alone still in the league when the Royals are ready to compete again. With potentially four more years left on his contract, Perez's value is still high.

If the Royals were to trade Perez, they would likely fetch a pretty penny. While it would be the departure of a franchise cornerstone, Perez's final gift to Kansas City could be a brighter future.

Zack Grienke

Zack Grienke is in a very similar boat to Perez. While he took 10-year hiatus, the former Cy Young has found his way back to the Royals after starting his career there. While Grienke could've signed elsewhere this offseason, he decided to come back to Kansas City.

Like Perez, that might make it harder to trade him. However, unlike Perez, Grienke still doesn't have a World Series title. Alongside his Cy Young Grienke six-time All Star and two-time ERA leader. He has six Gold Gloves and even two Silver Sluggers. But still no World Series ring.

Grienke isn't having the best season thus far, holding a 4.65 ERA through 14 starts. However, he is still a respected veteran with playoff experience. Grienke could take perhaps one final run at a World Series while Kansas City searches for their next ace.

Scott Barlow

Taking emotions completely out of it, Scott Barlow is arguably the Royals' most logistical trade candidate. For a team without postseason hopes, a strong closer is a luxury. Kansas City can't afford too many luxuries currently with the state of their ball club.

Barlow has struggled this season, which may bring his trade value down. However, with Kansas City not winning much it's hard to expect much recent success. Last season, Barlow put up a career year with a 2.18 ERA, 77/22 K/BB ratio and 24 saves. With bullpen so important in the postseason, Barlow would be a valuable weapon for any team in contention.

The Royals need to build a strong foundation before they think about contending. Barlow is much better suited on a win-now roster. When Kansas City is ready to compete again, a pitcher like Barlow would be a great player to trade for to wrap up their rebuild.