Bobby Witt Jr. refused to share the spotlight. On the night when Seattle Mariners’ star center fielder Julio Rodriguez joined him as the only players to start their careers with three straight 20/20 seasons, Witt Jr. grabbed the headlines right back with a sensational catch to help the Kansas City Royals hold on to a 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals.

With no one on and two out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Nationals first baseman Joey Gallo scorched a 98 mph fastball from Angel Zerpa that seemed destined to end up in left field. But Witt Jr. had other plans. The third-year shortstop fully extended for a remarkable diving catch to end the inning, per Bally Sports Kansas City on X.

The Royals relied on their bullpen for Wednesday night’s win as starter Michael Lorenzen was forced from the game with lower body fatigue after going just 2.1 innings against the Nationals. Lorenzen was making his first start in nearly a month after hitting the 15-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

The Royals landed Lorenzen in a deal with the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline. He’s pitched well for Kansas City in limited appearances. The Royals hope he can return to full health for the playoffs.

Bobby Witt Jr. is leading the Royals to the postseason

Kansas City used five relievers to secure the 3-0 win over Washington. The Royals are now 84-74, tied with the Detroit Tigers for the second American League Wild Card berth. They hold a two-game lead over the Minnesota Twins with four games remaining in the regular season, bringing the team’s magic number to three.

At one point the Royals seemed poised to challenge the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central. However, the team has managed just a 32-29 record since returning from the All-Star break. That includes an uncharacteristic seven-game losing streak from September 15-22.

As the Royals stumbled, the Guardians were able to clinch the division. However, Kansas City has won the first two games of a three-game set against the Nationals. They play the final game of the series on Thursday before heading to Atlanta to take on the Braves in the final three games of the regular season. Any combination of wins by the Royals and/or losses by the Twins that adds up to three will clinch a playoff berth for Kansas City.

Witt Jr. has been sensational for the Royals this season. The third-year pro has 45 doubles, 32 home runs, 108 RBI and an AL-leading 124 runs scored as well as an MLB-best 208 hits and a .335 batting average. Witt Jr. has produced a .989 OPS, an OPS+ of 173 and an incredible 9.4 bWAR in 157 games for the Royals this season.