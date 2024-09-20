All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase, who had maintained a flawless save record since May, and the Cleveland Guardians secured their playoff berth in dramatic style with a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

After Jose Ramirez started on second as the automatic runner, Minnesota reliever Caleb Thielbar (2-4) struck out Josh Naylor and issued an intentional walk to Lane Thomas, setting up Andres Gimenez, who already had three hits in the game. Gimenez then delivered on a 3-2 pitch, sending it into right field to score Ramirez comfortably in the 10th inning.

The Guardians returning to the post-season

As Ramirez rounded third, the Guardians' dugout erupted, flooding the field in celebration. Cleveland secured its MLB-leading 42nd comeback victory and their second consecutive win in extra innings.

The Guardians became the second American League team to secure a postseason berth, following the New York Yankees, who clinched their spot on Wednesday night.

Cleveland now has an opportunity to potentially end baseball’s longest active World Series drought, which dates back to 1948 when the team was still known as the Indians.

“The goal is to get in,” said rookie manager Stephen Vogt. “You get in, you have a chance.”

Emmanuel Clase, who was instrumental in the Guardians' successful season, shared his thoughts when asked about being part of the best bullpen in baseball and heading to the playoffs. “It means a lot, especially to me to see all those guys when they got the opportunity to come up here and get their call, they’ve been able to respond and perform the way we expected. It’s real important to me to see those guys achieving their goals they set for themselves,” he said.

Emmanuel Clase expressing gratitude to the Guardians

Clase is putting up almost unreal numbers this season. He's given up just five earned runs over 69 1/3 innings, boasting a 0.65 ERA. Coupled with his 94% save conversion rate, these stats have firmly placed him in the AL Cy Young discussion.

The AL hasn't seen a reliever win the award since Dennis Eckersley of the Oakland Athletics in 1992. The most recent NL reliever to claim the honor was Eric Gagne, who saved 55 games in 2003.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity given to me because that’s the dream that every player has. To be able to perform the best I can, achieve their dreams and forever I’ll be grateful because they enabled me to be the best version of myself and I’m very happy for that,” said Clase, through translator Agustin Rivero, responded when asked about what the organization means to him and how it helped him become the best closer in baseball.

Clase's advanced statistics further distinguish him from most pitchers, and his performance for a Cleveland Guardians team that has dominated its division since early April strengthens his case even more. At just 26 years old, he’s already the Guardians' all-time saves leader.

Cleveland's bullpen, which has been a key factor in the team’s success all season, delivered 5⅔ innings without allowing a hit.

This season has been a surprise for Clase and the Guardians, who finished 76-86 last year and bid farewell to cherished manager Terry Francona after 11 years. While they expected to be competitive, they did not anticipate becoming one of baseball's top teams. Yet, everything has come together under first-year manager Vogt.