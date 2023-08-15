The Kansas Royals faced the Seattle Mariners on Monday night in Kansas City. It hasn't been a good season for the Royals by any means, but the club's young star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. had quite the night against Mariners. Witt had the unique combination of two in-field singles and an inside-the-park home run in the game, and that is something that hasn't been seen in the game in a long time.

Not only did Bobby Witt Jr. keep his team in the game with the good at bats, but this was the first time since 2004 that a player has hit two infield singles and an inside-the-park homer in the same game, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Juan Pierre did it for the then Florida Marlins back in '04.

After the season that Kansas City fans have had to go through, they deserve a feat like this to celebrate. It was also nice that KC won the game, scoring two in the 9th to win 7-6. The Royals are currently 38-81 and are in last place in the AL Central, the worst division in baseball in terms of team records. They are 23.5 games back of the first place Minnesota Twins. Only the Oakland Athletics have a worse record than the Royals this season.

Witt Jr. was not only a bright spot tonight, but he's been a bright spot all season. The youngster is currently hitting .272 with 21 home runs, 71 RBIs, and he has an OPS of .795. Royals fans were thrilled when they found out Witt Jr. was coming to Kansas City, and now he's coming into form.

With all the potential in the world, Witt Jr. is poised t0 have a special career, and there will be more feats accomplished like the one tonight in his future.