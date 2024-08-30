The Kansas City Royals have emerged from out of nowhere as a serious contender to win the American League Central this season, as they find themselves just 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place in their division. Unfortunately, their huge playoff push was dealt a pretty crushing blow on Friday morning, as Vinnie Pasquantino received a tough injury update.

Pasquantino has been the Royals starting first baseman this year, and he's put together a solid season as a key part of their lineup (.262 BA, 19 HR, 97 RBI, .760 OPS). Pasquantino was involved in a collision with Yainer Diaz in Kansas City's 6-3 loss against the Houston Astros on Thursday night, though, and tests revealed that he had suffered a broken thumb, which will sideline him for 6-8 weeks.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“The Kansas City Royals, who are having one of the greatest turnarounds in baseball history after losing 106 games last season, suffer huge blow with 1B Vinnie Pasquantino (19 homers, 97 RBI) diagnosed with broken thumb that sidelines him 6-8 weeks.”

Royals hoping Vinnie Pasquantino can return in the postseason

This is a crushing injury update, as it effectively ends Pasquantino's regular season campaign. The slugging first baseman had been putting up some big numbers, so losing him is going to leave a pretty sizable hole in their lineup. His production cannot be overlooked among all of the Royals other contributors, and they will be scrambling to try and find someone to fill his shoes.

The good news is that the Royals already have their plan for replacing Pasquantino in place. Salvador Perez, who is typically their starting catcher, can play first base, while Freddy Fermin, who is having a really strong season (.296 BA, 6 HR, 36 RBI, .753 OPS) can fill in at catcher. It's clear, though, that the lineup would be in a much better spot with Pasquantino healthy.

With a six-to-eight week timeline, Pasquantino could return if the Royals go on a deep playoff run this season, but there's a decent chance he's already played his last game for the team this season. Kansas City will do everything in their power to help Pasquantino heal as quickly as possible and stay alive for as long as possible to give him a shot at returning. His status will certainly bear watching, but for now, things aren't looking that great.