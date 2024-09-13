ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Luis Ortiz is heading to the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates as they face the Kansas City Royals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Pirates prediction and pick.

Royals-Pirates Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Luis Ortiz

Undecided (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA …

Last Start:

2024 Road Splits:

Luis Ortiz (6-5) with a 3.26 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Ortiz went 5.2 innings, giving up six hits, two walks, and a home run. He gave up four runs with three of them being earned as he took the loss to the Nationals.

2024 Home Splits: In six starts and 17 appearances at home, Ortiz is 2-2 with a 3.65 ERA. He also has a .223 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Pirates Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: +104

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Royals vs. Pirates

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSKC/SNP

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are ninth in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has led the way this year. He is hitting .333 on the year with a .385 on-base percentage. Witt has 30 home runs and 99 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 28 bases and scored 120 times. Salvador Perez has also been great this year. He is hitting .278 on the year with 26 home runs, 101 RBIs and 56 runs scored on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Maikel Garcia. He is hitting .237 on the year with a .282 on-base percentage. He has seven home runs, 55 RBIs, and 83 runs scored on the year. He has also stolen 33 bases.

Salvador Perez has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .400 in the last week with a .458 on-base percentage. He has a home run, seven RBIs, and a run scored in the last week. Meanwhile, Hunter Renfroe is also hot at the plate. He is hitting .313 in the last week with a home run, three RBIS, and a run scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week with Michael Massey. He is hitting .278 in the last week with two home runs, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The Royals have hit .242 in the last week, with five home runs and 23 runs scores in the last six games.

Current Royals have 21 career at-bats against Luis Ortiz but have hit just .190 against him. Freddy Fermin is one for three with a double. Meanwhile, Salvador Perez, Tommy Pham, and Bobby Witt Jr. are all one-for-two.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are 20th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 23rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Bryan Reynolds leads the way. He is hitting .279 this year with a .346 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs and 83 RBIs. Further, he has scored 70 times this year. Oneil Cruz has also been solid this year. He has a .266 batting average and a .325 on-base percentage on the year. Cruz has 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 65 runs scored. Rowdy Tellez rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .249 this year with 13 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 38 runs scored.

Bryan Reynolds has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .259 in the last week with six RBIs and five runs scored. Nick Gonzalez is also having a solid week. He is hitting .391 in the last week with four RBIs and three runs scored. Further, Andrew McCutchen is also hitting well. He is hitting .357 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Finally, Jared Triolo is also hitting well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and four runs scored. The Pirates are hitting .251 in the last week, with seven home runs, and 37 runs scored in the last seven games.

Final Royals-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Luis Ortiz has been up and down since the start of August. He has two games in which he did not give up a run, but he has given up four or more runs in four of the seven games. The Pirates are 2-5 in the last seven games Ortiz has started. The Royals have not been hitting well as of late. They are scoring just under four runs per game. The Pirates are hitting well. They are scoring nearly six runs per game in the last week. The Royals need a win to keep pace in the Wild Card race. They have been the better team this year and will get the win in this one.

Final Royals-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (+104)