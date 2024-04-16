The Royals face the White Sox in South Chicago! Our MLB odds series has our Royals-White Sox prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.
The Royals have come out of the gate playing very well. They have a 10-6 record and are 3-2 in their last five games after winning seven straight games beforehand. Their pitching has been the story for them with a combined team ERA that has had them ranked third in the MLB. Seth Lugo coming over from San Diego has made a potent pitching combination with both Brady Singer and Cole Ragans. The bats have also improved after being below average last season, where now they are in the top half of the league thanks in large part because of Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez behind the plate.
The White Sox are one of the worst teams in the MLB up to this point in the season. They have a 2-13 record and come into this game on a four-game losing streak where they got swept by the Reds. They are one of the worst teams in the MLB in hitting and then are not much better on the mound. Gavin Sheets and Yoan Moncada are two standouts on a bad offense, while the only pitcher of note is Garrett Crochet. An expected bad season has only gotten worse for Chicago and there is not much to be looking forward to this season either.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Royals-White Sox Odds
Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (-114)
Moneyline: -186
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +156
Over: 8 (-106)
Under: 8 (-114)
How to Watch Royals vs. White Sox
Time: 7:40 pm ET
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Royals are going with Brady Singer to start on the mound. He's started out the year hot with a 2-0 record, a 0.98 ERA, and a 0.76 WHIP. Through 18.1 innings, he has an 18:4 K:BB ratio. He has appeared in three total games so far this season and the Royals are 3-0 in those games. Last season, Singer was not great with an 8-11 record, a 5.52 ERA, a 1.45 WHIP and a season-long K/BB of 2.7. Singer gets the start and after two wins in three appearances so far and a decent start to the year, expect him to get even better in a matchup against the struggling White Sox.
The Royals' offense has improved from last season. They are 13th in team batting average at .250 after finishing last season with a .244 batting average. The offensive improvement is due in large part to Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. behind the plate. Perez leads the Royals in batting average at .339, in home runs at four, and in RBI at 15. Witt Jr. then leads the team in OBP at .389 and hits at 22. The Royals are solid with their offense and need their offense to do just enough to complement their strong pitching staff and have done that so far.
Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The White Sox are putting Erick Fedde on the mound where he has a 0-0 record, a 4.30 ERA, and a 1.43 WHIP. Through 14.2 innings, Fedde has a 14:6 K:BB ratio so far this season. The White Sox have lost all three games he's appeared in this season and he's given up at least four hits in all three games. Last season, Fedde struggled to a 6-13 record and a 5.81 ERA, and then he had 1.63 WHIP. Fedde needs to show up more for the White Sox with how much the team has struggled across the board.
The offense for the White Sox has been worse than the pitching, but not by much this season. The White Sox are 29th in the MLB in team batting average at .200 after having a team batting average of .238 last season where they finished 25th in the MLB. Gavin Sheets leads the team in batting average at .286, RBI at eight, and is tied for the lead in home runs at two. Robbie Grossman then leads in OBP at .417 and Yoan Moncada is the leader in total hits at 11.
Final Royals-White Sox Prediction & Pick
The White Sox are the worst team in the AL and might be the worst team in the entire MLB. They have abysmal pitching and somehow an even worse offense. The Royals have the perfect lineup to take advantage of a bad offense with their strong pitching. Singer has come on strong and has the perfect opportunity against this offense. Expect the Royals to win easily in this game and earn an AL Central win.
Final Royals-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Royals -1.5 (-114)