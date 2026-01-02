While the Detroit Lions have been eliminated from playoff contention, they're still trying to take down their NFC North rival Chicago Bears in Week 18. Amon-Ra St. Brown isn't trying to miss out on the action.

The wide receiver has been dealing with both knee and ankle injuries. However, head coach Dan Campbell is expecting St. Brown on the field in Week 18, via Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News.

“Amon-Ra St. Brown is ‘tending the right way,' to play against Chicago on Sunday,” Campbell confirmed to reporters.

The Lions are sure to keep close tabs on St. Brown and all of their starters throughout the Week 18 matchup. Detroit wants the win, especially against former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. However, will likely be more cautious in terms of injury based on their injury situation.

Article Continues Below

Still, St. Brown is trying to put a bow on what has been a standout campaign. Through 16 games, he has made 106 receptions for 1,262 yards and 11 touchdowns. St. Brown earned his fourth-straight Pro Bowl nomination for his efforts. Perhaps a strong Week 18 performance would earn St. Brown the first All-Pro nod of his career.

Alongside his pass catching ability, St. Brown's best trait throughout the season has arguably been his toughness. Despite dealing with numerous injuries, he has managed to battle through and still get on the gridiron.

Barring an unfortunate setback, that seems to be the case again for St. Brown in Week 18. He and the Lions are playing for pride against the Bears. However, St. Brown has plenty of it.