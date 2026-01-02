As Jim Harbaugh prepares his team for their first playoff game, much will be discussed about his coaching. But as NFL coaches were quizzed about a player who had more rushing yards than Bo Jackson, they were surprised to find out the answer was the Chargers' coach. It even took Harbaugh's brother, John Harbaugh, by surprise.

Quizzing coaches on an all-time unbelievable stat: No one could guess which current head coach has more rushing yards than Bo Jackson…not even his brother 😂#NFLFilmsPresents pic.twitter.com/NpRGM2FaPN — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

Harbaugh has been a successful NFL and college football coach. Before that, he was a solid quarterback. Harbaugh had 26,288 yards, 129 touchdowns, and 117 interceptions through the air. However, his scrambles helped his teams win. Harbaugh ran for 2,787 yards and 18 touchdowns as a quarterback.

Article Continues Below

Harbaugh spent 14 seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1987 and spent a few seasons with them before going to the Indianapolis Colts in 1994. Additionally, he spent 1998 with the Baltimore Ravens before finishing his career with the San Diego Chargers.

Harbaugh coached at Stanford before becoming the coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, where he spent four seasons before leaving to Michigan. He returned to the NFL two seasons ago and has now led the Chargers to their second consecutive playoff appearance.

Harbaugh's ability to run the offense as a player has translated well to his current run as coach of the Chargers. His coaching of Justin Herbert has helped the quarterback evolve even more and become one of the best in the game. With the regular season about to end, the Chargers will face the Denver Broncos before heading into the playoffs. Harbaugh never won a Super Bowl as a player, but he will do everything in his power to coach the team to the final stage and give the Bolts their first title.