Disgraced former New York City mayor and more recently former President Donald J. Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani announced his plans to turn himself in on Wednesday to the Atlanta jail where defendants are being booked in the racketeering case against Trump, Giuliani, and the 17 other defendants in the historic case.

Giuliani and Trump face more criminal charges than any of the other 19 defendants, stemming from Giuliani's role advancing false claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from Trump.

Giuliani spoke to reporters outside his New York City apartment building putting his best lawyer spin on the situation. “I feel very, very good about it,” said Giuliani, adding “because I'm defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney.”

He then humbly proclaimed: “People like to say I'm different. I'm the same Rudy Giuliani that took down the mafia, that made New York City the safest city in America, reduced crime more than any mayor in the history of any city, anywhere, and I'm fighting for justice. I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump.”

Then, doubling down on advancing false narratives and digging his legal troubles hole even deeper, he proclaimed about Trump: “And this is a man who has now been proven innocent several times, I don't know how many times he has to be proven innocent, and they have to be proven to be liars, actually enemies of our republic, who are destroying rights — sacred rights. They're destroying my right to counsel, my right to be a lawyer.”

Expounding on the fact that all of Trump's legal team had been indicted in the case, Giuliani expressed more faux outrage, while throwing in some paranoia and fear mongering to boot: “I've never heard of that before in America. All the lawyers indicted. Now whether you dislike or you like Donald Trump, let me give you a warning: they're going to come for you…”

Giuliani is accurate on one count though — a former president and his personal lawyer trying to overturn the voting results of a democratic election in the United States is certainly unprecedented, so all of the actions that follow will be consequences never heard of before in America.

According to the New York Times, New York City's police commissioner during Giuliani's time as mayor, Bernard Kerik, will accompany Giuliani to the jail in Atlanta. Apparently just as a walking-to-jail buddy, as Kerik is not a defendant in the case.

The bond amount for Giuliani's arrest has not yet been set. On Wednesday his lawyers will meet and negotiate the figure with the office of Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County district attorney who is leading the investigation.

Donald Trump‘s bond has been set at $200,000. The former president plans to turn himself into authorities on Thursday.

Brian Tevis, an Atlanta lawyer representing Rudy Giuliani, said “Based on the bonds that have been set, we would expect it to not be any higher than the president’s, but we’re going to negotiate that with the district attorney’s office.” Whatever amount they decide on, it's bound to substantially cut into Giuliani's hair dye budget, although it's hard to imagine a cheaper alternative.