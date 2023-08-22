Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will turn himself in to Georgia authorities on Thursday. This move follows charges of racketeering brought against him by prosecutor Fani Willis, who alleges that he attempted to manipulate the 2020 election.

Trump announces his surrender on Monday night via his recently launched social media platform, Truth Social. In his statement, he directed insults toward Fani Willis and voiced criticism of her actions. He noted that she had requested a substantial bond amount from him, implying her belief that he might attempt to flee to other countries, such as Russia.

The legal situation might pose a risk for Trump since he cannot intimidate or threaten individuals involved in his case, such as witnesses and law enforcement. However, Donald Trump has a history of attacking his enemies.

Many suspects he chose Thursday to surrender because it's right after the Republican candidates would debate, and he won't be there. So, his decision to surrender could gain attention for the 2024 presidential election.

Last week, authorities officially charged Donald Trump with 13 crimes connected to his actions during the 2020 election. This situation poses a grave concern for him, and several others, including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

On top of this, he is also facing legal trouble in three other places for different alleged crimes. These include his purported involvement in the events of January 6th and his alleged payment of money to an individual to maintain their silence.

Despite all of these problems, Donald Trump remains the most likely Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, according to most polls. However, things could change considering he has already surrendered and will undergo legal cases.