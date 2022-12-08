By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally received some promising news regarding the 2023 season. Reports emerged on Wednesday that Jermaine Burton has elected against declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, and he will return to Alabama for its campaign next year.

According to former Alabama wide receiver Donnie Lee, there are several reasons behind Burton’s reported plans to stay put with the Crimson Tide. He told Touchdown Alabama Magazine’s Stephen M. Smith that the versatile wideout wants to “fight with my brothers” and “go to war with them again.” He also aspires to “avenge those losses at Tennessee and LSU.” The SEC powerhouse has dates with both the Volunteers and the Tigers on its regular season schedule next year.

More so, Lee added that Burton, who has two more years of eligibility, wants to continue to make a positive impact on the Tuscaloosa community.

Burton transferred to Alabama in January following a two-season run at Georgia. In his first year at Alabama, the all-around wide receiver capped off regular season play with 37 receptions and six receiving touchdowns. He also finished second on the team in receiving yards with 590.

With Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle all deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Alabama sure will count on Burton in the 2023 campaign to help lead the team’s wide receiver corps.