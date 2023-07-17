Michael ‘Venom’ Page, a well-known welterweight fighter, has announced that he is now a free agent after a 10-year run with Bellator. The 36-year-old fighter is known for his flashy and theatrical striking style, which has earned him a large following of fans.

Page announced his free agency on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, stating that his Bellator contract has expired and he is currently unemployed. He has been with Bellator for nine years, and during that time he has amassed a record of 17-2 in his time with the promotion.

Page’s departure from Bellator marks the end of an era for the fighter, who has been with the organization since the beginning of his career. He has had many memorable moments in the cage, including his flying knee knockout of Evangelista Santos in 2016. Page’s flashy style has made him a fan favorite, and his departure from Bellator is sure to be felt by the organization. However, it also presents an opportunity for other organizations to sign the talented fighter.

Is the UFC signing MVP?

A picture has been floating around on Twitter that shows a silhouette of Michael ‘Venom’ Page as one of the fighters in the UFC roster database on the UFC’s website which sparked a ton of speculation.

Michael "Venom" Page is listed on the UFC roster page on the promotion's website 👀 pic.twitter.com/BJTVhyIuwJ — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 17, 2023

While Page isn’t a spring chicken nor is he in his prime anymore at age 36, he still puts on exciting fights no matter who he is in there with him. There would be a ton of exciting fights that Page could be put against in the welterweight division. One fighter that comes to mind immediately would be a fight against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson who has a similar karate-style background and would be a fight that the fans would certainly want to see come to fruition.

Another fan-friendly fight would certainly be a fight against Jack Della Maddalena who put on a show at the UFC Apex this last Saturday night. Della Maddalena isn’t a fighter who backed down from anyone. He will brawl with the best of them and Page is definitely one of the best of them.

Whether or not the UFC will be signing Michael ‘Venom’ Page is just something that we have to wait and see but for the fight fans out there it will be an exciting signing for the biggest promotion in MMA.