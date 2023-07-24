The Chicago Cubs have one of the top outfielders on the trade market in Cody Bellinger, who is having a resurgent season after two frustrating ones with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but that is if the Cubs decide to sell, and that is not a foregone conclusion. However, Cody Bellinger is reportedly not planning on signing an extension before he hits free agency, whether that be with the Cubs or a team that trades for him, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“But he's not signing this week, he's not signing in early October, Scott Boras is going to shop him all over the Winter Meetings and he'll sign one of those massive deals, and it could be with the Cubs, but why would you keep him if you don't think you have a shot at winning,” Rodgers said to Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on MLB Network.

Will the Cubs buy or sell at the Trade Deadline?@JesseRogersESPN tells @MadDogUnleashed what he thinks. #HighHeat pic.twitter.com/cHIftibUFB — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 24, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Cubs sit three games under .500, and unlikely to make the playoffs this season. However, this next week of games could play into the Cubs' decision.

Bellinger is having a very strong season. His plan when signing the one-year contract with the Cubs was to put together a strong year to earn a solid long-term contract in the offseason. It seems he is on his way to that happening, so it makes sense that he would continue with that plan.

The Cubs were hoping to contend, but saw the opportunity to trade Bellinger if they are out of contention. It seems that Chicago is still deciding on what to do.