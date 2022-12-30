By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

For the most part, many of the big name free agents are off the board in MLB free agency this offseason. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any good players left on the market, though, as teams will now scour some of the lower-level names and see what sort of cheap deals that they can come up with. One such player who fits that bill is first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Hosmer is a free agent after he was released by the Boston Red Sox, who made the strange decision to trade for him at the 2022 trade deadline. Hosmer was OK in the 2022 season (.268 BA, 8 HR, 44 RBI, .716 OPS) and is pretty much a league average first baseman at this point. Despite that, Hosmer appears to be drawing some interest from the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles, hinting that he could be set to find a new home sooner rather than later.

“While the hometown Marlins make some sense for Eric Hosmer, he’s on the radar of the Cubs and Orioles.” – Jon Heyman, New York Post

Hosmer still has value for teams looking for a potential platoon option at first base, but it’s clear that he isn’t the same player he once was earlier in his career. Still, that hasn’t stopped a couple of different teams from showing interest in bringing him on board for the 2023 season.

With the Cubs and Orioles already showing interest, and the Miami Marlins being mentioned as another potential landing spot, it’s looking like Hosmer’s market is heating up. So with most of the big free agents off the board, it will be interesting to see whether more teams join the race for Hosmer, and whether or not he finds a new home over the next few days.