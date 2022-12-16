By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Boston Red Sox have not had the best offseason, losing shortstop Xander Bogaerts last week to the San Diego Padres. Now they have made a decision to move on from 1st baseman Eric Hosmer, who has been designated for assignment.

The Red Sox acquired Hosmer from the Padres at the trade deadline last summer, and his contract was paid by the Padres. Hosmer was slowed by injuries last year, and he was able to play in just 14 games after he put on a Red Sox uniform.

The 33-year-old Hosmer belted 22 home runs and drove in 99 runs with the Padres in 2019, but his career has been on a downhill spiral since that time. He was an elite 1st baseman known for his run producing and defense during his prime years with the Kansas City Royals, but he has lost much of his power and run-producing ability.

Whether Hosmer could have recaptured his skills with the Red Sox in the future is highly questionable. However, it’s clear that Boston is in need of offensive help after finishing in last place in the American League East in 2022 and losing a player of Bogaerts’ stature.

Boston clearly needs to find a shortstop to fill that position unless the Red Sox want to move Trevor Story from second base. Marcelo Mayer is their top prospect at the position, but he appears to be at least a year away before he can contribute.

The Red Sox also need a 1st baseman based on last year’s lack of production and the decision to let Eric Hosmer move on.