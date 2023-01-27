The Miami Heat didn’t have the start to the season that they were hoping for, but they are finally beginning to turn things around as we enter the second half of the season. With a 27-22 record, the Heat are sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, and they are beginning to creep up on the top five teams in the East as the trade deadline approaches.

The Heat have dealt with injuries and an overall regression to the mean after an outstanding 2021-22 campaign, but they are once again beginning to prove that they could be a serious title contender this season. Miami always seems to find a way to remain competitive, and as they continue to get hot, they should be able to keep making up ground in the standings.

Despite their recent good stretch of basketball, the Heat have some work to do at the upcoming trade deadline. They have been heavily involved in several different rumors throughout the season, and it seems likely that they will be busy prior to the deadline. But there’s a chance that Miami’s nightmare scenario could end up coming to fruition, so let’s see what that scenario looks like and why it could be on the horizon if the Heat aren’t careful.

Heat’s nightmare scenario for trade deadline

The Heat have a couple of different needs on their roster, but they desperately need to add another wing player to join their rotation at the deadline. After losing P.J. Tucker in free agency, the Heat never properly replaced him, and while Caleb Martin has held his own as a starter this season, Miami isn’t going to win a title this season if he’s a starter for them past the trade deadline.

Luckily, there are some top-tier wing players on the market for the Heat to add to their roster, and they certainly have the assets to go out and get these players. Two such players that would make a lot of sense for Miami to acquire would be Bojan Bogdanovic or Kyle Kuzma, as they are strong scorers who can create their own shots, while also playing a solid brand of defense on the other side of the court as well.

Bogdanovic is almost certainly going to be traded by the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline, and it’s not hard to see why. The Pistons are very clearly rebuilding, and Bogdanovic has been extremely good for them this season. Bogdanovic is having the best offensive season of his career (21.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 48.6 FG%, 41.7 3P%) and he also is solid enough defensively to fit into the Heat’s game plan.

Kuzma has been involved in trade rumors with the Washington Wizards, but he’s not as sure of a bet to get dealt as Bogdanovic is. Kuzma is also putting together the most impressive offensive season of his career (22.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.9 APG, 46 FG%) and again, he’s a good enough defender to be able to hold his own with the Heat.

The nightmare scenario would come to fruition for the Heat if they are not only unable to land either these guys, but watch them go to competitors instead. Bogdanovic has drawn trade interest from teams all across the league, but it would be particularly devastating to see him wind up on the Toronto Raptors or Cleveland Cavaliers, both of whom have been rumored to be poking around Bogdanovic. For the worst possible outcome, he lands on the Cavs.

With Kuzma, he’s not as likely to get moved, but in this scenario, he would end up getting traded to the Atlanta Hawks in a deal for John Collins. The Hawks haven’t gotten great production from Collins this season, and Kuzma would be a perfect fit in Atlanta’s offense as opposed to Collins.

So not only would the Heat strike out entirely here, but they would also watch one of the team’s directly ahead of them in the Cavaliers and one team close behind them in the Hawks get better. For a team that needs to do something if they want to be a serious Finals contender, this would clearly be the worst case scenario for Miami.

The good news is that the Heat seem far more likely to be pursuing these guys, particularly Bogdanovic, harder than their competitors in the East. Failing to land either one of these guys would hurt, but for the nightmare scenario to come to fruition, losing them to teams in the East would be even worse. It may not be super likely to happen, but the Heat should do whatever they can to prevent this scenario from happening.