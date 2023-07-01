Franchise building blocks firmly in place, the Charlotte Hornets are looking to improve the supporting cast around the newly extended LaMelo Ball and No. 2 overall draft pick Brandon Miller.

As the restricted free agent market opens up, Charlotte is considering making an offer to Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Boston has the right match any offer sheet Williams signs with a competing team. After taking on additional salary in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, though, the Celtics stand just several million dollars shy of the second luxury-tax apron, ensuring Williams return is unlikely.

The 24-year-old's defensive versatility, spot-up shooting prowess and leadership traits would be a perfect fit for the Hornets, who need long-term fixtures up front. Williams fell out of favor with the Celtics and head coach Joe Mazzulla during the regular season, but proved his worth during the playoffs after re-emerging as a nightly rotation player in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Williams' potential addition wouldn't necessarily preclude Charlotte from re-signing fellow restricted free agent big P.J. Washington, either. The Hornets are “in discussions” on a new deal with Washington, according to Scotto. While the pair surely wouldn't start in the frontcourt for Steve Clifford due to size and rim-protection concerns, Williams and Washington make for an intriguing potential small-ball tandem on both sides of the ball.

Charlotte isn't Grant Williams' only suitor, by the way. He's reportedly “received interest” from the Dallas Mavericks, too, another team in dire need of his two-way role-playing talents.