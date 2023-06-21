The Boston Celtics are reportedly working on a three-team deal with the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers to land star big man Kristaps Porzingis. If they are able to pull off the deal, however, it might signal the exit of Grant Williams.

Williams is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, though it's now questionable if the Celtics will even make him a qualifying offer. According to the latest reports, the Porzingis deal could push the Beantown team to part ways with the 24-year-old, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

“According to multiple league sources, the completion of the Porzingis deal would likely mean that Grant Williams's time in Boston has come to an end,” Himmelsbach wrote.

Should Grant Williams end up leaving the Celtics, though, he won't be short in suitors. The Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks have reportedly shown interest in acquiring him, and more contending teams could come calling considering the defensive intensity that he brings to the table.

The Mavs have been the biggest suitor of Williams, at least that's how the media have portrayed them. Mark Cuban's team has been rumored to be willing to do a sign-and-trade with the Celtics in order to get the forward.

It remains to be seen what the Celtics will actually do with Williams. The sign-and-trade remains a possibility as they look to field a deeper and more consistent roster, though it wouldn't be a surprise as well if they don't match any offer he receives in restricted free agency.