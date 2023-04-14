A tantalizing National League matchup will be in the works on this Friday night as the Milwaukee Brewers take a trip to San Diego to do battle with the Padres at Petco Park. It’s about that time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Brewers-Padres prediction and pick will be made.

After having edged out the Padres in game one of the series which resulted in the Brewers escaping with a 4-3 victory in ten innings of play, Milwaukee has a splendid opportunity to win their third game in their prior four matchups overall. Getting the nod for game two of the series will be lefty Eric Lauer who is 1-1 with a 7.71 earned-run average.

As for the Padres, San Diego is still in the process of working out some kinks as they sit dead even with a 7-7 record 14 games into the fresh season. Currently a game and a half back of the Arizona Diamondbacks of all teams, the Padres have lost two games in a row and need to put an end to their losing skid before it starts to become an issue. On the rubber for San Diego is expected to be the savvy veteran in Michael Wacha in his first season as a Padre. Thus far, Wacha is a perfect 2-0 with a dazzling 3.00 ERA in pair of opening-season starts.

Here are the Brewers-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Padres Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-150)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Padres

TV: Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40ET/6:40 PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Showcasing their resiliency in last night’s hectic extra-inning battle, the Brewers have already proven to themselves that they aren’t out of any game until the fat lady sings. In what has been a far more swift season with the MLB resorting to pitch clocks and shortened unnecessary antics, the Brewers have fit right in into the new-look baseball landscape.

Clearly, the storyline in this game will be the return to Petco Park for Eric Lauer, as the former Padre will be looking for revenge against his former team after it was San Diego that shipped him off via trade back in 2019. Now in his fourth season as a Milwaukee Brewer, the 2o22 season was more than kind to Lauer as he accumulated an 11-7 record in 29 starts to go along with a 3.69 ERA. Without a doubt, the 27-year-0ld Ohio native southpaw hasn’t gotten off to the kind of beginning to the season he would like, so staying ahead in the count against San Diego Padres will prove to be vital if Lauer wants to record a quality start.

Not only could the Brewers stay fortunate with the Padres only having scored nine runs over their last four games combined, but Milwaukee also has made a commitment in reaching base offensively no matter what. As it stands, it has been the Brewers who have the fifth-best on-base percentage in the league with a .344 mark. Whether it’s remaining patient or squaring up the baseball for base hits, generating traffic on the base paths could end up being just what the doctor ordered in regards of covering the spread.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Coming into the season, few teams around the MLB had has lofty of preseason expectations than that of the San Diego Padres. So far, the Padres have been rather underwhelming to start, but keep in mind that fans and even bettors alike love to hit the panic button WAY too early in the season. Not to mention, but the Padres are absolutely stacked on paper, as their array of names on the mound and from within the batter’s box is scary enough to frighten Michael Myers on Halloween night.

Entering this contest as the favorite after being defeated in extra-inning fashion a night ago, the Padres should be in good hands when Michael Wacha steps foot onto the rubber under the lights. Believe it or not, but Wacha has been perfect to start the season, and while it isn’t feasible to remain that way as the season progresses, the 31-year-old ace has been a sight for sore eyes in San Diego. Fresh off of a ten-strikeout effort in a dominant outing versus Atlanta, another performance like this on the mound would be hard for Milwaukee to overcome.

Last and certainly not least, while the Padres are looking forward to getting Fernando Tatis Jr. back once he’s eligible to return on April 20th, San Diego will try to attack Milwaukee with their early season MVP in shortstop Xander Bogaerts. At first glance, nothing has slowed down Boegarts, as he is slashing a dangerous .340 with four home runs and ten RBIs. No doubt, Bogaerts may be the recipe for success if the Padres are going to cover.

Final Brewers-Padres Prediction & Pick

Clearly, these are two great teams with lofty postseason expectations this season, but it will end up being the Padres who end up bouncing back in a big way in this one.

Final Brewers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+125)