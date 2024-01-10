Manchester United's pursuit of Sporting Lisbon's Morten Hjulmand faces hurdles despite a proposed swap deal with Facundo Pellistri.

Manchester United's quest to secure Sporting Lisbon's Morten Hjulmand faces hurdles despite their attempt to negotiate a swap deal involving Facundo Pellistri. The Portuguese club remains steadfast, holding out for the activation of Hjulmand's staggering £69 million release clause, rejecting alternative offers from the Red Devils.

Amid Manchester United's persistent pursuit, Sporting Lisbon remains resolute, signaling their readiness to wait for the trigger of Hjulmand's substantial release clause. The scrutiny from Old Trafford scouts, attending the Danish midfielder's Primeira Liga and Europa League outings on at least six occasions this season, underscores the club's keen interest in bolstering their midfield ranks.

The allure of a move to Manchester United includes the presence of Christian Eriksen, a significant figure in Hjulmand's career and a close ally from their Denmark national team collaborations. Additionally, United boasts another Danish international, Rasmus Hojlund, potentially providing Hjulmand a familiar and supportive environment.

However, Manchester United's proposed exchange involving Pellistri, the Uruguayan talent with limited appearances (nine in the league this season), failed to sway Sporting's stance. Hjulmand's impactful performances since his move from Lecce, contributing a goal and two assists across various competitions while featuring in almost all of Sporting's 24 games, highlights his value and influence in their lineup.

This isn't Hjulmand's first brush with Premier League interest; Southampton also eyed the midfielder during his stint at Lecce. Nonetheless, the allure of joining Manchester United presents an enticing prospect for the Danish midfielder, especially as United seeks to fortify their midfield amidst recent challenges.

As Manchester United navigates the complexities of securing Hjulmand's services and vies to strengthen their position in the Premier League standings, upcoming challenging fixtures against top-tier rivals add urgency to their transfer endeavors. The saga continues as United strives to reinforce their squad for the battles ahead.