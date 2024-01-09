Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United's Danish striker, found himself in the spotlight after a lackluster performance against Wigan Athletic

Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United‘s Danish striker, found himself in the spotlight after a lackluster performance against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, prompting sharp criticism from football pundits, notably Roy Keane, reported by GOAL.

Despite Manchester United securing a 2-0 victory against Wigan, with goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes, Hojlund's struggles in front of goal were evident. Failing to capitalize on several clear chances in the first half, including a missed header from point-blank range and squandering a golden opportunity from five yards out, the Danish striker faced scrutiny from football analysts.

While pundits like Ian Wright and Roberto Martinez expressed sympathy for Hojlund, highlighting his commitment and overall contributions to the team, Roy Keane took a more critical stance. Keane, a United legend, insisted that the team needed to be more clinical in front of goal, and Hojlund should take responsibility for missing crucial chances.

Keane's blunt assessment was clear during the halftime analysis: “You're too kind, you're too kind, I'd be fuming with him. Tonight, they [Man United] brought their habits from the Premier League in terms of missing chances, and not being clinical. I want to see that side of United tonight. With the striker, he's missing his chances, so we can say unlucky, oh dear. Create opportunities, put them in the back of the net, stop messing about!”

Later in the show, Ian Wright acknowledged the need for Hojlund to rediscover his scoring form quickly. Wright pointed out specific issues with Hojlund's technique, emphasizing the importance of improving in front of goal.

Rasmus Hojlund's goal drought has been a concern, with just six goals in 24 appearances this season across competitions. The Danish striker will be eager to silence his critics and return to the scoresheet when Manchester United faces Tottenham on January 14 in a crucial Premier League clash at Old Trafford. The pressure is on for Hojlund to deliver a more clinical performance and contribute significantly to United's attacking prowess.