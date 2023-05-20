The level of interest from the Dallas Mavericks for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton “has been overstated at this point,” according to longtime reporter Marc Stein.

Ayton, who is perceived to be on the trade block, has been linked to the Mavericks before the Suns’ season ended with a 125-100 loss in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks. There was a rumored sign-and-trade that would put Deandre Ayton with Dallas and point guard Kyrie Irving with the Suns, but that appears to not be something Dallas is considering.

“I don’t get any sense at this juncture that Ayton is Dallas’ top trade target,” Stein said.

Ayton finished his fourth season with the Suns, averaging 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds. The former No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, Ayton has been criticized heavily throughout his career for his lack of aggression.

Phoenix lost its second-round series against the Nuggets. Denver was led by starting center and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who averaged 34.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.3 assists in the six-game series.

When Ayton was not available for Game 6 due to a ribs contusion, the Nuggets dominated on the glass, 41 to 29.

The Suns’ center signed a four-year, $132,929,128 contract with the Indiana Pacers last summer as a restricted free agent. The Suns matched it, but they were reportedly uninterested in giving Ayton that much money.

Phoenix is looking for a new coach this offseason. It fired Monty Williams last Saturday.

Ayton and Williams seemed to have an unsteady relationship. They were seen arguing during the team’s 123-90 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals last season.

It is unclear if Deandre Ayton is expected to be a part of the Suns’ future now that Williams is gone.