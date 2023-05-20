Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Dallas Mavericks need to bring Luka Doncic more help, and they are reportedly ready to trade the no. 10 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and a couple of players on the roster to make that happen.

According to the latest rumors, the Mavs could look to package the no. 10 pick with Davis Bertans and JaVale McGee to bring in someone who can immediately help them contend for the championship, per The Athletic.

It is not clear which players the Mavs are targeting, but they definitely have plenty of issues to address. Depending on what Kyrie Irving does in free agency, Dallas might have to do a lot of wheeling and dealing in order to field a championship contender in 2023-24.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sure enough, it won’t be a surprise if Dallas really ends up trading the no. 10 pick. After all, it’s unlikely that a rookie will be able to help the Mavs turn their fortunes around quickly. Unless it’s someone like Luka who’s already a generational talent when he came into the NBA, the team shouldn’t have their hopes up with the lottery pick they have.

The question is what kind of return the Mavs could get for a package of that pick along with Davis Bertans and JaVale McGee. The value of the two isn’t really that high considering the season the team just had, so Mark Cuban and co. would probably need to add more sweeteners to pull off a deal for a game-changer.

Dallas has been linked with Deandre Ayton in recent days, but as things currently stand, there’s really not much information on who they are targeting via trade. One thing is clear, though: the Mavs need to make a move if they want to keep Luka Doncic happy.