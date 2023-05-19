The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to add a second star to play with Damian Lillard. The team won the No. 3 pick in this year’s NBA Draft Tuesday, which opens the door for Portland to make a big move. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are looking to shop center Deandre Ayton. Could the two sides find a deal?

Flex From Jersey, who is a Suns insider for FOX 10 Phoenix, reported the Trail Blazers have interest in Phoenix center Deandre Ayton and could be willing to discuss a trade centered around the No. 3 pick and additional pieces.

Multiple sources have confirmed Portland has interest in Deandre Ayton & could be willing to discuss a deal centered around the 3rd overall pick and additional pieces. Scoot Henderson & Brandon Miller are both considered to be foundational players in this upcoming NBA Draft. — FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) May 19, 2023

Ayton is perceived to be a trade asset for the Suns, who lost in six games to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Phoenix is looking to build its team this offseason around superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The Suns fired coach Monty Williams Saturday and are looking for a new leader.

Owner Mat Ishbia is rumored to be running the team’s basketball operations. The Suns fired a front office executive and two scouts in addition to Williams last weekend.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ayton was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but he has been criticized for his motor. The Suns’ center is very athletic but he has not played with intensity fans have desired.

There was a viral clip during the first game against the Nuggets where Deandre Ayton was seemed staring at the ball while Nuggets center Nikola Jokic fought for an offensive rebound.

Deandre Ayton’s effort in game 1 of the western conference semis lmao unreal pic.twitter.com/mxWbYc9OJb — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) April 30, 2023

Ayton averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 67 regular-season games for the Suns.

The Trail Blazers need to maximize a chance to win with Lillard, who is 32 years old.

Could Ayton be that guy?