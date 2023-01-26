The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Milwaukee Bucks are a team that look like they will be buyers. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, both of whom have missed games recently, are back in the lineup as the Bucks look to gear up for a playoff run. As per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Giannis Antetokounmpo is thrilled to have the band back together. Not only that, but the Bucks are looking to add to that band in the form of Phoenix Suns wing Jae Crowder.

Inside: Milwaukee still "in" on Phx Jae Crowder, per sources. Get the feeling Milwaukee will make a move for a wing at some point https://t.co/dty1leBUKy — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 26, 2023

The Bucks have been linked to Jae Crowder throughout the season as they look to upgrade their wing depth. The Bucks are currently thin behind the starters at the wings Crowder would provide them with a veteran who can knock down the open three-point shot as well as be a solid defensive option on the wings. Crowder has been away from the Suns since training camp as they’ve looked to accommodate him in a trade. He has been an integral part of back to back Finals bound teams, first with the Miami Heat in 2020 and then with the Suns in 2021. The ten-year veteran holds career averages of 9.4 points per game and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 34.6 percent from the three-point line.

Even with some inconsistent play, the Bucks have managed to stay among the elite teams in the Eastern Conference. They are currently third in the conference standings with a record of 30-17 and only half a game back of the second place Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA trade deadline is going to be critical for them.