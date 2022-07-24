Rush lands big bout at AEW’s Fight for the Fallen after big ROH win

After turning in an absolutely enthralling bout against his brother/fellow Los Ingobernables member Dragon Lee at Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor, Rush is riding the momentum and putting his 10-match win streak on the line at AEW‘s Fight for the Fallen, where he will take on Interim Champion Jon Moxley for the strap in presumably the main event of the Dynamite edition of the show.

Jon Moxley will defend his interim AEW World Championship against RUSH this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen. pic.twitter.com/qlGYkZpFh6 — AUTHORS OF WRESTLING (@authofwrestling) July 24, 2022

Goodness, you have to give it to Toro Blancho; he is not a man lacking in confidence.

Now granted, Rush stacks up pretty well against Moxley on paper, as he’s a two-time Ring of Honor World Champion, a CMLL Triple Crown winner, and has had some incredible matches against everyone from Bandido to LA Park, Jay Lethal, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and La Sombra – aka Andrade El Idolo; why couldn’t he at least have a really good match against the two-time AEW Champion, especially with his Faccion members at ringside?

Who knows, with the next edition of Dynamite scheduled for Massachusetts too, maybe Dargon Lee can stick around for a few extra days and join La Faccion Ingobernables in AEW just like he has in CMLL, NJPW, and ROH? His style is sorely lacking from the group at the moment, and after turning in one of the best matches on Death Before Dishonor‘s card, it only makes sense to bring him into the fold (more on that idea here). Even if a win over Moxley feels unlikely for the still relatively unknown Rush in AEW, that sort of storyline-driving addition could ultimately be worth a 10-match win streak in the long run.