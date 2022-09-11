Mitchell Schwartz, the former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle who used to be a protector of Patrick Mahomes on the field, has gone after Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. For Schwartz, Russell Wilson is never going to be normal in his eyes no matter how hard the quarterback tries to convey that with his actions.

“I know I already tweeted this vid but following up. Russ is like a method actor,” Schwartz said about a recent video of Russell Wilson coming out of the tunnel while miming imaginary high fives. “He’s doing his impression of what he thinks a QB is supposed to do but he’s too far down the rabbit hole of the role he’s playing and can’t find his way back to normalcy. Hilarious for us at least,” Schwartz added.

Russell Wilson can’t please everyone, and it’s not going to be easy for him to get approval, especially from those affiliated with the Broncos’ rivals in the AFC West division just like Schwartz, who was with the Chiefs from 2016 to 2020. He did not play in the 2021 NFL season, which led the way for him to announce his retirement from playing football back in July 2022.

Unlike most other quarterbacks, Russell Wilson does seem to struggle to develop the kind of off-the-field auras that the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and even Aaron Rodgers have carried throughout their NFL careers. That being said, Wilson can only worry about his job now as the quarterback of the Broncos.

Russell Wilson will make his Broncos debut on Monday on the road against his former team, Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson was traded by the Seahawks to Denver along with a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft back in March for a package that also included Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris,