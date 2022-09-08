RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him.

Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering how hard it is to find a winning QB in the NFL today, it’s worth wondering why Seattle pulled the trigger on the deal. Not to mention that the Seahawks could still make the most of Wilson’s peak years before he truly declines.

Apparently, however, not everyone in the Seahawks believed that Wilson is the same player he once was. His injury was reportedly the lease of their worries. Instead, the biggest concern for some within the franchise was his waning mobility.

“He’s not as mobile as he used to be,” a Seahawks front office member told ESPN.

The same ESPN report highlighted one particular play from 2021 that fueled the Seahawks’ belief that Russell Wilson is on the decline. During their Week 16 loss to the Chicago Bears when Wilson took a snap in the fourth quarter, he tried to do his patented spin move to escape, only to find himself getting sacked by Robert Quinn for 13 yards.

The Broncos, of course, view it differently. They still see Russell Wilson as a game-changing QB who could break their playoff and Super Bowl drought. It remains to be seen if Wilson can do that, but Seahawks fans will certainly have their eyes on how he performs in his first stint in Denver.