Actor Russell Brand has another sexual assault lawsuit against him from an incident that took place on the Arthur movie set.

The actor was previously accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by five women, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In this newest allegation, an anonymous woman has filed a lawsuit against Brand for an alleged 2011 incident on the movie set of Arthur.

Sexual Assault lawsuit against Russell Brand

The affidavit, filed Friday in New York and obtained by People, states that an actress referred to as Jane Doe exposed himself before he assaulted her in a bathroom during the filming of the movie.

Defendants are listed as Brand and distributors Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery alongside production companies MBST Entertainment, BenderSpink, and Langley Park Productions.

The court documents reveal that the woman stated Brand “appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set” on July 7, 2010. This was before he exposed himself “in full view of the cast and crew.”

Additionally, the affidavit states that “later that same day,” Brand sexually assaulted her in a bathroom “as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside.”

The accuser also alleged that though she was booked for the movie for three additional days, she wasn't brought back for a second or third day following the incident. And she “was only paid for one day of work.”

The Jane Doe requests anonymity and fears retaliation if she reveals herself.

More information about the assault allegations is bound to surface soon regarding Russell Brand.