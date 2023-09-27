After recent sexual assault and rape accusations, including a 16-year old, Russell Brand pled followers for financial help as police conduct investigations.

Although was not entirely a ‘plea,' Katy Perry's ex-husband urged fans to subscribe to Rumble. It's a video app competing with YouTube, at a cost of $60 annually. Brand emphasized the app's commitment to free speech. This is after YouTube suspended his monetization

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, Brand's appeal for financial help came shortly after London's Metropolitan Police initiated an investigation against him.

Scotland Yard, the Metropolitan Police's headquarters, confirmed the launch of a probe into the allegations. As of now, Brand has not been charged with any offense. The police also mentioned that allegations from outside London are under investigation.

Since the news broke out, Brand has consistently denied these allegations. “All my relationships were consensual.” He even portrayed his accusers as part of a larger conspiracy to silence him and independent media voices.

Russell Brand also alleges that the demonetization of his YouTube is part of government pressure on social media to increase censorship. He claimed that a global media campaign against free speech was underway.

“By now, you’re probably aware that the British government has asked big tech platforms to censor our online content and that some online platforms have complied with that request.”

Brand's plea for financial help during police investigations was branded as his most “distressing week.”

After his accusers came out, his British pub, the “Crown Inn,” temporarily closed. BBC canceled some of his shows and tours were paused.