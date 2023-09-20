Another female celebrity has weighed in on her experience with Russell Brand after a clip has resurfaced of Katharine McPhee and Russell Brand featured together as guests on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In the clip, Brand pulls McPhee onto his lap, leading some online commenters to note that she looked “uncomfortable” with the encounter, so McPhee took to Instagram to answer for herself.

After the Daily Mail posted a screenshot of the Jimmy Fallon video on Instagram with the caption, “She looks so uncomfortable,” McPhee responded in the comments section. “Daily Mail — I know nothing what you are trying to claim here,” began McPhee, “but this specific incident was over 10 years ago and it was harmless.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

McPhee continued, “Please don't try and use me for whatever purpose you are trying to serve.”

In the clip in question, Fallon introduces McPhee as his next guest after Brand, who doesn't get up to move when McPhee approaches. Instead McPhee is plopped down on his lap, and Brand proclaims “Katharine is welcome to sit here,” while wrapping his arms around McPhee’s waist. “For the queen!”

When he finally does move, Brand tells McPhee “You’re beautiful.” When he takes the seat next to her, Brand adds “I’ll just be here with my sexual charisma.” He also references McPhee's attractiveness again later in the interview and makes a clunky joke about wanting to exchange numbers.

Of course it's hard not to cringe at any such clips involving Russell Brand after he was recently accused of sexual assault by four different women between the years of 2006 and 2013. Old Kristen Bell interviews concerning Brand (her co-star on Forgetting Sarah Marshall) have also resurfaced recently. At least in the case of Katharine McPhee, judging by her response to the Daily Mail post, she didn't seem to find fault with his actions during their Jimmy Fallon encounter.