Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters, Ming and Aoki, have taken to Instagram to voice their grievances and make serious allegations against music mogul Russell Simmons. The family tension came to light on Father's Day when Ming posted a now-deleted Instagram story wishing her mother a happy Father's Day instead of her dad People reports. Kimora Lee Simmons then shared her own Instagram story, revealing that Russell had been threatening the lives of their children.

In her Instagram post, Kimora accused Russell Simmons of emotional abuse and described him as increasingly volatile. She expressed her refusal to be bullied or threatened and urged him to leave their children alone. Kimora also criticized Russell's attempts to blame her for the family fallout, stating that enough is enough and calling out his abusive behavior towards women.

Kimora Lee and her daughters Aoki and Ming are tired of protecting Russell Simmons image and are letting us know he's a broke deadbeat pedo pic.twitter.com/isyNaRaIYl — The Joe 💋 (@JoviBeauty) June 19, 2023

Aoki, the younger daughter, also joined in by sharing FaceTime calls and text exchanges with her father. The recordings depicted heated arguments and Russell making derogatory remarks about Kimora. Aoki expressed her disappointment in Russell's change in behavior, noting that he used to be a great father and a close friend to her mother. She described his transformation as terrifying and revealed his tendency to lash out at anyone who allows him to do so.

The allegations made by Kimora and her daughters shed light on the complex dynamics within the Simmons family. Russell Simmons, a prominent figure in the music industry, has faced previous accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied. The recent Instagram posts provide further insight into the family's personal struggles and the emotional toll it has taken on them.

As of now, Russell Simmons has not publicly responded to the claims made by Kimora and her daughters. The social media posts have sparked discussions and raised concerns about the well-being of the family. Supporters and followers hope for a resolution and a healthier environment for everyone involved.