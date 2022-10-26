Perfect Lakers Russell Westbrook trade offer for Hornets’ Terry Rozier

In “what else is new?” news, the Los Angeles Lakers still desperately want to make a Russell Westbrook trade. Heading into the season, Lakers fans, the media, and the team itself all thought the former NBA MVP was cooked, and they were all absolutely right. Westbrook is no longer a shadow of his former self as a player, and the Lakers are 0-3 on the season (at least partially) because of that. One recent rumor is that despite the team’s surprising 2-1 start, the Charlotte Hornets could be a landing spot for Westbrook with guard Terry Rozier coming back. This trade could make sense for both teams, but they’d likely have to get a third team involved (like the Detroit Pistons). If that happens, here is the perfect Lakers trade offer for the Hornets’ Terry Rozier.

Lakers get Terry Rozier, Hornets get Russell Westbrook, Pistons get Gordon Hayward

Russell Westbrook has been just as bad this season as everyone thought he would be. Through three games, the nine-time All-Star is averaging career lows in points (10.3) and assists (4.3) and shooting a ridiculous 8.4% from behind the arc.

Not that any Lakers are playing all that much better, but that’s partially the point as well. Westbrook’s salary and two future first-round picks are the only assets the Lakers have left to give up without completely tearing down the team.

Russell Westbrook for three 😬 pic.twitter.com/7QZg10ncBp — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 19, 2022

Hornets guard Terry Rozier has started the season on fire, averaging 23.5 points, 8.5 assists, and 7.0 rebounds in his first two games. While those numbers won’t stay sky-high, Rozier is a talented guard who would fit nicely in the Lakers starting lineup as a one-for-one Westbrook replacement.

Outside of Charlotte’s hot start (which will likely correct itself soon), there is another issue. To make the salaries match in a Russell Westbrook trade, the Hornets would have to put Gordon Hayward’s contract in the deal as well, and that’s too much to give up for Westbrook and two picks.

However, if the Lakers and Hornets can get a third team involved, like the Pistons, the Hornets could get another first-round pick, which would make the deal worthwhile.

A perfect Lakers/Hornets/Piston Russell Westbrook trade looks like this:

Lakers get: Terry Rozier (from Hornets), Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, Kevin Knox (from Pistons)

Pistons get: Gordon Hayward (from Hornets)

Hornets get: Russell Westbrook, 2027 and 2029 first-round pick (from Lakers), top 10 protected future first-round pick (from Pistons)

For the Lakers, this trade not only gives them Rozier for their starting lineup but two intriguing bench players as well. Neither Alec Burks nor Nerlens Noel have played this season yet while recovering from injuries, but they should both be back soon. A 3-and-D wing like Burks and a rim protector like Noel would be huge for the Lakers bench and would make the franchise more comfortable giving up their last two pick assets. Knox would simply be expiring salary filler, although, on the Lakers, you never know if he’ll get some time.

As for the Pistons, Hayward is a gamble, but one worth taking for the young team. Burks and Noel haven’t played yet, and when they do come back, all they’ll really do is take away valuable minutes from bigs Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren and wings Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey, and Hamidou Diallo.

At 32, Hayward is always an injury risk. However, he has looked good through three games this season, and his 19.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds are a big part of the reason the Hornets have started hot.

By acquiring the veteran forward, the Pistons can start truly shifting gears between rebuild and contender mode.

And by giving up Hayward, the Hornets can do the opposite.

Hot start aside, LaMelo Ball just turned 21 in August, so Rozier and Hayward aren’t on his timeline. Miles Bridges was, but with his legal problems, he likely won’t be in Charlotte (or the NBA) much longer. That means it’s “not winning for Wembanyama” time!

The Hornets need to start the rebuild around LaMelo clock as fast as possible, and the best way to do that is by getting the once-in-a-generation unicorn Victor Wembanyama. They need to lose as many games as possible this season to do that because the Hornets’ 2023 first-round pick is with the San Antonio Spurs, but top 16 protected.

And even if the Hornets don’t get No. 1 for Wembanyama, they’ll have all this future draft capital now to move around the 2023 draft board or find a second star with.

There are a lot of moving parts to this trade, but they make sense for all involved. Most importantly, it would get Terry Rozier to the Lakers and put Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract on the Hornets.