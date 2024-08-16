The 2024 college football season is right around the corner. The Big Ten Conference has a number of teams in the top 25 preseason polls amid their new look with four new programs. However, there is a big change coming for Rutgers as athletic director Patrick Hobbs announced his decision to resign from his position, per a report from Brian Fonseca of NJ.com.

“Rutgers Athletic Director Patrick Hobbs abruptly resigned from his position effective immediately on Friday, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. The decision ends his nine-year tenure at the position.”

With Hobbs stepping down, Deputy AD Ryan Pissari will take over the duties, per the report from Fonseca.

Hobbs released a statement on the decision to step down from his position:

“Earlier this morning, I shared with (Rutgers University President) Jonathan (Holloway) that I am departing my position as Athletic Director at Rutgers University. I truly believe we are writing the greatest chapter in Rutgers history and I am confident that you will continue to do so. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with you. I look forward to enjoying all your success this season and in the years ahead.”

The news was first reported by College AD.

Patrick Hobbs' uneven run at Rutgers comes to an end

Hobbs' time as the athletic director at Rutgers was up and down. When he took over the job, it was a tough turnaround due to previous scandals and a number of sports sitting in the bottom of the standings.

But, one of his best accomplishments was hiring Steve Pikiell as the men's basketball coach. The 2024-2025 Rutgers team has a number of NBA-caliber players and has been floated as a potential top 25 team.

However, after nine years as the AD for Rutgers, Hobbs is stepping down.