HBCU alum Ian Wheeler placed his talent on full display in his Chicago Bears debut with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the Bears 33-6 win over the Buffalo Bills. The former Howard University standout played a pivotal role as the Bears closed out the Bills in the fourth quarter. Wheeler accompanied his two touchdowns with 43 rushing yards on 5 carries.

Unquestionably, the undrafted rookie's journey from college to the NFL has been commendable. At 5'11 205 pounds, the former HBCU star running back rushed for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns in 42 games for the Howard Bison after walking onto the team.

However, Wheeler's impact stretched much farther than rushing yards. Wheeler notched 1,556 additional scrimmage yards from catching passes and returning kicks. In total, Wheeler finished his collegiate career with 2,710 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns for the Bison.

Thanks to his dynamic all-around production, Wheeler boasts a long list of accolades. The former HBCU star is a three-time All-MEAC return specialist (2021,2022,2023), one-time All-MEAC running back (2021), and three-time Phil Steele FCS All-MEAC kick returner (2021,2022,2023).

The star running back's all around dominance holds true both on and off the football field. Wheeler has been named to multiple MEAC Football All-Academic Teams while finishing his collegiate career with a 3.57 cumulative GPA.

Additionally, Wheeler was accepted into Howard University Med School in 2023. Wheeler has succeeded as a “jack of all trades,” but now, his only goal is to make the Bears 53-man roster.

The NFL's new kickoff rule for 2023 may be Wheeler's best friend. The rule aims to revive one of the NFL's most dynamic plays. The new kickoff promotes more kickoff returns by essentially creating a “typical run play.” Given Wheeler's dynamic return ability, he's even more valuable in today's game.

Ian Wheeler and the Chicago Bears return to action on Aug.17 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. The matchup kicks off at 1 p.m. EST at Soldier Field Stadium.