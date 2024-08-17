ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves Angels.

The Atlanta Braves are fighting for their playoff existence. They were comfortably in the lead in the National League wild card race for multiple months. Then they went through a rut while the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres have both won 20 of their last 26 games to take control of the chase for the first two wild card spots. The Braves, at this point, probably can't do any better than the third and final NL wild card berth. They're not out of the running for a top-two wild card spot, but it's not something they can expect or count on. Their main task is to hold off the New York Mets, St Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, and other pursuers for that third wild card berth. In order to do that, they have to beat inferior teams such as the Los Angeles Angels. Winning against good teams will be a challenge for the injury-ravaged and inconsistent Braves, so beating up on lesser teams becomes a more urgent priority in the remaining six weeks of the 2024 MLB season.

Atlanta, however, stumbled on Friday in a 3-2 loss to the Halos. The offense which has underachieved all season could not score in any of the last five innings versus the Angels. The Braves have to do much better than what they showed on Friday.

Braves-Angels Projected Starters

Chris Sale vs. Griffin Canning

Chris Sale (13-3) has a 2.61 ERA. He is one of the front-runners for the 2024 National League Cy Young Award, likely one of the top two choices alongside Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies. Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates is also in the mix, but Skenes did not start for the Pirates until May. Sale and Wheeler have been pitching the whole season. That puts them in front of Skenes. Sale pitched like a Cy Young winner in his recent start against the Giants. He threw seven dominant shutout innings, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out 12. He matched Blake Snell in throwing a shutout and enabled his team to win 1-0 in 10 innings. Sale knows he needs to be a big dog for his team to reach October. Right now, he is answering the challenge.

Last Start: Monday, August 12 versus the San Francisco Giants: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 12 K

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 73 2/3 IP, 51 H, 20 R, 4 HR, 20 BB, 100 K

Griffin Canning (4-10) has a 5.11 ERA. Canning has had a rough year, but in his recent starts, he has improved. He beat the New York Mets in a low-scoring game. Then he went seven innings, an unusually long start, against the Washington Nationals. Canning doesn't have elite stuff, but he is competing well. Teammates notice when someone is struggling but still puts in a maximum effort and goes all-out to help the ballclub. Canning is earning a lot of respect.

Last Start: Saturday, August 10 versus the Washington Nationals: 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 71 IP, 72 H, 40 R, 10 HR, 32 BB, 54 K

Here are the Braves-Angels MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Angels Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: -225

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How to Watch Braves vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports South (Braves) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have a massive advantage in the pitching matchup with a Cy Young candidate going up against a plus-five ERA starter. That really says it all. There's nothing to add.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Griffin Canning beat Jose Quintana and the Mets a few weeks ago. He pitched seven innings a week ago. He's not a top-tier pitcher, but he has been pulling some pleasant surprises in recent weeks. Don't underestimate him.

Final Braves-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Braves have the huge pitching edge. Don't overthink this. Take Atlanta.

Final Braves-Angels Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5