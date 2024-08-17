ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Diego Padres, along with the Arizona Diamondbacks, have completely changed the National League wild card race over the past four weeks. The Padres went on a 20 of 26 winning binge to move to the forefront of the NL wild card standings after being stuck near .500 for the first 96 games of the season. The Padres were 49-47. Now they're close behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West race with a chance to be the top seed in the National League playoffs if the ball bounces favorably for them. Can the Padres sustain what they have done after the All-Star break, or will this team — which struggled so often through June — fall into one more rut before the end of the regular season? It's a fascinating question, especially since San Diego did stumble in Denver on Friday night, a rare loss in the midst of a very prosperous month.

Padres-Rockies Projected Starters

Dylan Cease vs. Kyle Freeland

Dylan Cease (11-9) has a 3.41 ERA. He threw a no-hitter earlier this season and has been a stud in the past month, alongside the Padres as a whole. However, in his last start against the Marlins, he finally stepped into a pothole. It feels like an aberration more than an indicator, but Cease now has to make sure that was just a hiccup and not a sign of decline. Cease needs to take the ball and contain the Rockies in Coors Field. If he does, it will be that much clearer that Cease is ready to lead a late-season playoff push for the Padres.

Last Start: Sunday, August 11 versus the Miami Marlins: 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 14 starts, 77 1/3 IP, 52 H, 34 R, 9 HR, 25 BB, 94 K

Kyle Freeland (3-4) with a 5.75 ERA. Freeland has not pitched a full season. He was recuperating from injury in the early months of the season. His arm is relatively fresh … but freshness has not been accompanied by quality. Freeland is still settling into his own season, much as a lot of pitchers need April and May to figure out some mechanical tweaks and adjustments before they hit their stride in the summer. One pitcher in 2024 who needed time to figure things out: Dylan Cease, who wasn't all that good in April and May before really turning it on in the middle third of the season. Freeland knows he has to be patient with himself.

Last Start: Sunday, August 11 versus the Atlanta Braves: 3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: 6 starts, 32 1/3 IP, 27 H, 15 R, 3 HR, 8 BB, 23 K

Here are the Padres-Rockies MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Rockies Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: -215

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 10.5 (-122)

Under: 10.5 (+100)

How to Watch Padres vs. Rockies

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

TV: MLB (Padres) / MLB (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cease-Freeland pitching matchup is a total mismatch. San Diego should roll here. Cease is highly unlikely to have two consecutive bad games at this point in the year, given how strong his form has been. In April or May, Cease having consecutive bad starts would not have been that surprising. Now, it would come as a real shock if it happened.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado is playing spoiler with nothing to lose, and it has historically given the Padres a tough time at Coors Field. Anything is possible, such as Dylan Cease having a bad start against the Marlins a week ago.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup is the basis for a San Diego betting play. It's really that simple.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5