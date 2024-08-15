Davidson Parks, a standout football player from Sanford Seminole High School in Florida, has officially committed to Howard University. His decision to play for the Bison marks a significant step in his athletic and academic journey, setting the stage for a promising future in the nation's capital.

As a highly regarded recruit, Parks, who ranks No. 16 in the Orlando Sentinel's 2025 Central Florida Super60, had several options on the table. He received a scholarship offer from Liberty and engaged in discussions with coaches from prominent programs such as Duke and N.C. State.

Despite these opportunities, Parks has chosen Howard, a decision that reflects his enthusiasm for both football and the college experience.

“I think Duke and N.C. State were the two schools talking to me about only being a punter. Duke was also talking a little bit about possibly quarterback. Arkansas State wanted me to come punt there,” Parks expressed. “With me, I’m really competitive, so being able to get on the field and make plays instead of just punt the ball is what I want to do. I like being able to make a play with the ball in my hands.”

Last season, the Bison made an impressive run to the Celebration Bowl, where they faced off against Florida A&M University, though they ultimately fell short, 30-26. Under the guidance of Head Coach Larry Scott, who has been instrumental in revitalizing the program since his arrival in 2021, the team has seen significant defensive improvements.

This success is largely attributed to the standout performance of MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, Kenny Gallop Jr. On the offensive side, the Bison averaged 28.73 points per game while conceding 23.18 points per game. Overall, the team finished the season with a 6-5 record.

Recruited by Howard's tight ends coach, Tory Woodberry, Parks’ commitment is also influenced by personal connections. His former Seminole teammate, Josiah Chenault, who was a first-team all-state selection in 2022, is currently a sophomore at Howard. This familiarity with the university environment adds an extra layer of comfort and confidence for Parks as he transitions to college life.

Academically, Parks is well-prepared for the challenges ahead. With a 3.6 GPA at Seminole, he plans to major in business management. Even though Howard University’s demographic makeup, where White students comprise approximately 4% of the 10,000-strong student body, Parks remains focused on his goals. “That hasn’t entered my train of thought,” he remarked, emphasizing his commitment to making the most of his college experience.

As Parks begins this new chapter, he's confident about his decision to join the Bison, underscoring his ambition and readiness to embrace both academic and athletic opportunities in Washington, D.C. His journey reflects the spirit, resilience, and determination that will serve him well for the years to come.