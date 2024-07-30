Rutgers football is flying high after its first winning season since 2014, finishing 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten) and with a 31-24 victory over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl. With senior quarterback Athan Kalakmanis transferring from Minnesota to take the reigns, the Scarlet Knights will try to build on last year and become ranked for the first time since 2012.

However, that won't happen without another standout campaign from each of these two returning stars.

RB Kyle Monangai

Monangai is coming off of a dream season, as he led the Big Ten with 1,262 rushing yards, the most by a Rutgers football player since Ray Rice. The New Jersey native was named to Lindy's Sports Preseason All-Big Ten list.

Sportskeeda NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline compared Monangai to the cream of the crop, via the New York Giants' official Draft Season podcast.

“I think [Monangai is] a Blake Corum-type in the sense that he's just real good at everything he does,” Pauline said. “He's probably going to come into this season with scouts with late-round grades, but I think he could make a move up draft boards.”

The senior tailback will continue to be a focal point of the Scarlet Knights' offense to take the pressure off of Kalakmanis and the squad's passing game. If Monangai has another standout campaign, Rutgers football will have a chance to finish near the top of the newly expanded Big Ten.

However, one aspect of the 2024 Big Ten Preseason Honors List member's game that he could improve on this season is his receiving. Monangai had eight rushing scores but finished with just eight catches for 78 yards and no touchdowns through the air last year.

If the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl MVP catches more passes out of the backfield in 2024, it will add another dimension to the Scarlet Knights' offense.

LB Tyreem Powell

Rutgers football is counting on Powell to be just as dominant on the other side of the ball. The fellow Lindy's Sports Preseason All-Big Ten honoree had 53 tackles, two of them for losses, with two sacks, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble in eight games last year. His season was cut short due to a broken wrist, and later an Achilles tear, but he'll be ready for Week 1.

Head coach Greg Schiano assured during spring practice that Powell's rehab is on schedule, via 247 Sports' Greg Deren.

“Unfortunately as he was able to get back into training, he tore his Achilles but he has already been surgically repaired and we expect him to be ready to go for the season so we are working on that,” Schiano said.

Schiano added that the situation is “unfortunate,” as it's uncommon to have to recover from two injuries at once.

“It's unfortunate what happened but really he's on schedule for when he was on schedule to be back from the wrist,” head coach Schiano continued. “It's not a big difference, now he's got two things he's got to rehab, not one. Tyreem is an incredibly positive individual who works incredibly hard. He'll be ready to go.”

The Scarlet Knights will count on Powell even more than last year after the departure of starting linebacker Deion Jennings. Schiano, who typically starts two linebackers, is projected to play Powell opposite of fellow senior Mohamed Toure on the first unit.

If Powell can stay healthy and repeat his production from last year, opposing offenses will have a hard time gaining yards over the middle.

Both players must be locker-room leaders for Rutgers football

While producing on the field is the bottom line, Monangai and Powell must both help mentor the Scarlet Knights' underclassmen. This will help avoid off-the-field and chemistry issues within the team.

Schiano isn't worried about that, however, via The Asbury Park Press's Chris Iseman.

“Often times, things don’t get to the staff,” Schiano said. “They’re taken care of by the players beforehand. But if it does get to the staff, there’s immediately guys there (saying), ‘Let’s go, let’s get this (fixed).’ One thing about our program is it’s very, very clear what’s expected. The standard is the standard. Nothing else will be accepted. So if someone dips below it, it’s going to get noticed and called out. Then it’s up to everybody to get it fixed.”

Schiano has run a tight ship, with little negative headlines for the program since he took back over in 2020. Expect Monangai and Powell to both help continue that trend, as both players were 2023 Academic All-Big Ten honorees, with Monangai also being a team captain last season. The team's underclassmen have a good chance of being successful if they follow their lead.