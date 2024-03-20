After four years with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Omoruyi will be taking his talents somewhere else. If this sounds like something you have heard before, it's probably because you actually heard the same tune back in 2023 when he declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his NCAA eligibility.
Cliff Omoruyi makes a big decision
But he did a U-turn and went back to college to stay with Rutgers to further hone his skills. This time around, it seems like Omoruyi will continue his college career, but just with another school after making the decision to enter the college basketball transfer portal, as reported by John Fanta of FOX Sports.
“Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi will enter the transfer portal, sources tell Fox Sports. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 10.4 PPG and 8.3 RPG this past season. All-Big Ten big man will be highly sought after. Major addition to the portal.”
It wouldn't surprise college basketball fans if several programs are already lining up in order to lure Omoruyi to their school. He is an intimidating presence in the middle with his size and ability to anchor his team's defense, especially in the paint. His offers can still be polished, but in any case, Omoruyi would be a huge acquisition for the school which will ultimately land the 6-11 giant from Benin City, Nigeria.
Time for Omoruyi to move on
In what turned out to be his final season with the Scarlet Knights, Cliff Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per outing while shooting 51.2 percent from the field across 32 games in the 2023-24 college basketball campaign. Overall in his college career thus far, Omoruyi has put up averages of 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks through 121 games (104 starts).
Omoruyi will always be remembered at Rutgers for his huge contributions to the program. He is ranked No. 22 all-time on the school's scoring list, No. 4 in rebounds, and sixth in shots rejected. He's a big loss for the Scarlet Knights, but it's time for him to move on. The only question remaining is which school will he be suiting up for in the next season, assuming that he waits for one more season before turning pro?
Cliff Omoruyi goes to the Big East: St. John's Red Storm
After frustratingly getting a bid to join the 2024 March Madness, could Rick Pitino and the Red Storm get a rather huge consolation by winning the Cliff Omoruyi sweepstakes? Some fans and experts have already started to wonder about the possibility of Omoruyi taking his talents to the Big East by way of St. John's, which is also going to need someone to fill the void left by Joel Soriano.
“St. John’s will be involved for Rutgers transfer Cliff Omoruyi, per source,” posted college basketball insider Adam Zagoria on X (formerly the social media platform referred to as Twitter). “Would fill a hole left by Joel Soriano,” added Zagoria.
Another reaction speculating the big man's potential to land with the Big East program:
“St. John’s interest in Cliff Omoruyi was one of the worst kept secrets in the sport this season,” said Kevin Connelly. “The We’ll see if they can close the deal.
In the 2023-24 college basketball season, the Red Storm had one of the best rim protection in the nation in large part because of the presence of Soriano. The center led his team with 1.7 blocks per game and also had a 6.6 block rate. With Soriano, St. John's became 10th nationally with a 9.6 percent block rate. And in addition to all those numbers, Rutgers also was third-best in all of Division I with an 18.2 percent success rate in blocking shots taken at the rim.
Given his size and defensive expertise, Omoruyi just sounds like someone who will fit in with St. John's and have a huge role right away.
Or to the SEC with the Auburn Tigers?
When Omoruyi was deciding on which school he would go to back in 2020, the Tigers were among those on his final list of programs.
“Rutgers' top 2020 target Cliff Omoruyi has announced his commitment date. His final three include the Scarlet Knights, Arizona State, and Auburn,” wrote NJ Advance Media's Brian Fonseca at the time on Twitter.
Could the Tigers land Omoruyi four years later?
Auburn is another defense-oriented program, which puts so much emphasis on protecting the basket. The Tigers are ranked fourth overall in Division I basketball this season with 6.2 blocks per game and No. 1 nationally with a 10.7 percent block rate.
The Tigers will still have their top shot-blocker, Johni Broome, next season, but another Dylan Cardwell is also leaving, which would open up a significant hole in Auburn's frontcourt.