Iowa football will take on a new and improved Big Ten Conference this upcoming season with ex-offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz officially out of Iowa City and working as an offensive analyst for the University of Maryland and former Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester firmly installed as the team's new offensive coordinator.

The Hawkeyes are expected to start former Michigan star and ex-four star recruit Cade McNamara at the quarterback position, but his play has been uneven during offseason camp leading many to speculate on whether or not he will start this season.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes' defense is preparing for what could be another incredible season. The Hawkeyes have given up 20 points per game or less in five straight seasons, tops in the country, heading into this season.

If Iowa football is to compete for a Big Ten championship this season or at least an upper-tier bowl appearance, the team must figure things out on offense in a hurry. Star Xavier Nwakpa's Hawkeye defense is one of the best units in the country, but the offense needs more big plays and an exit from the “three yard in a cloud of dust” past of Brian Ferentz's squads.

The good news is that Iowa, aka “Tight End U” based on its recent past roster of players including George Kittle, Dallas Clark and Sam LaPorta, has another in a long line of future stars waiting to prove himself again this season: Luke Lachey.

Luke Lachey is Iowa football's biggest X-factor

Luke Lachey has the build of a future NFL star at 6-foot-6, 247 pounds. The Columbus, Ohio native would look good in an Ohio State Buckeyes uniform, but he's committed to improving Coach Kirk Ferentz's team any way he can this season and beyond, music to the ears of McNamara and the rest of Iowa's QBs.

Lachey suffered a season-ending leg injury against Western Michigan in the first quarter of the third game last season. He had ten catches for 131 yards in eight quarters of action, one season removed from a 25-catch, 362 yard, three touchdown performance the previous year in Iowa City.

The Ohio native was asked about his recovery from last season's ankle injury to which he blessed the Hawkeye faithful with good news.

“It's been great. Recovery's good, feeling really good (and) I'm just super excited to be back on the field,” Lachey said last week.

Lachey, McNamara could save Iowa football

The Hawkeyes faithful is currently sweating the question of whether or not Cade McNamara will be a functional, high-level quarterback this season. Meanwhile, Lachey, Leshon Williams and the rest of the Iowa football offense is eager to show what it can do together as one well-oiled machine on the football field under the tutelage of Tim Lester and Kirk Ferentz.

McNamara is going to be rusty after a long injury layoff of his own from last season. One thing Hawkeye fans can take solace in is that McNamara is a wizard at throwing to the tight ends, as evidenced by his time at Michigan with former Wolverines star turned Hawkeye transfer Erick All.

All is now with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. Lachey should take his place as McNamara's go-to guy, which could spell big trouble for opposing offenses all season long in the revamped Big Ten Conference.