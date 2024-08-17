ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to fend off the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres in a National League West race which has become very close. The St Louis Cardinals are falling behind in the NL wild card race and need an 8-2 batch of 10 games to thrust themselves back into contention. It's a huge game within a very important weekend series in Missouri.

Dodgers-Cardinals Projected Starters

TBD vs. Andre Pallante

Tyler Glasnow was originally scheduled to pitch this game but was a late scratch, announced Friday (before the first game of this weekend series) by the Dodgers. Glasnow hasn't been dominant this season, but he has been good, and one key aspect of his pitching for the Dodgers is that when he takes the ball, he generally goes six innings. Glasnow is averaging six innings in his road starts this season, and that has prevented an already-tired Los Angeles bullpen from becoming even more overworked. Not having a prime innings-eater puts even more stress on the shredded, paper-think Dodger staff. This rotation just can't stay healthy, with River Ryan being knocked out for the season earlier this month.

Andre Pallante (4-6) has a 4.21 ERA. He is not one of the high-end starters in the Cardinal rotation, but a 4.21 ERA is very respectable for a guy who pitches behind Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, and Sonny Gray on the St. Louis staff. The reality of Pallante's starts is that the Cardinals need to score a little more in the games in which he pitches, but the St. Louis offense — like the Cardinals themselves — has stalled in recent weeks.

Last Start: Saturday, August 10 versus the Kansas City Royals: 5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: 6 starts, 35 2/3 IP, 40 H, 22 R, 2 HR, 14 BB, 28 K

Here are the Dodgers-Cardinals MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Cardinals Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -154

St Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Dodgers vs Cardinals

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers scored seven runs against St. Louis on Friday in a game started by Miles Mikolas for the Cardinals. The Dodgers, going against Andre Pallante, should be able to continue to score big in St. Louis. The fact that L.A. isn't facing one of St. Louis's elite starters improves the Dodgers' chances of not only winning, but covering on the run line. The Dodgers just had a tough four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Cardinal pitching should be easier to handle by comparison, which we saw on Friday night in a 7-6 L.A. win. The Dodgers are also playing with the urgency of knowing that the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are close behind them in the National League West. That should help the Dodgers lock in and focus on their job. We should expect a crisp, polished performance from Los Angeles here.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are desperate for a win. They have been treading water for the past few weeks. The Dodgers do need this game, but that's for a division title. The Cardinals face a bigger and more existential form of pressure. If they don't start winning, they won't play in October. The Dodgers are going to play in October no matter what.

Final Dodgers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers' pitching uncertainty with the late Glasnow scratch throws this game into question. Pass on this one.

Final Dodgers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5