Rutgers basketball is running out of time to save their season, as they bring an 11-10 record with them into Saturday's home game against Michigan. There are still opportunities to stockpile notable wins in the formidable Big Ten Conference, including against the 15-5 Wolverines, but the Scarlet Knights must ignite right away. That is extremely difficult to do without Dylan Harper on the floor.

The star guard and projected top-five NBA Draft pick is missing another game due to an ankle injury, via CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The pressure is on fellow five-star freshman Ace Bailey, who erupted for 37 points in Wednesday's 79-72 win over Northwestern, to lead Rutgers to the upset victory in Piscataway's Jersey Mike's Arena.

Harper's injury issues have been lingering for a little bit now. He tried to power through against first-place Michigan State last Saturday, coming off the bench to score six points in just 13 minutes, but it is clear he is not currently fit to play. The 18-year-old son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper is surely anxious to return to the court.

Big plans lie ahead for Rutgers star Dylan Harper

Each game offers Harper the chance to reinforce or possibly elevate his draft stock. His focus should obviously be on the Scarlet Knights' campaign, regardless of record, but he and Bailey are also looking to make a name for themselves before likely declaring pro at the end of the season. The 6-foot-6 talent does not have much to worry about, however.

Dylan Harper is posting an impressive stat line in his first and probably only season at Rutgers, averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.8 percent through 19 games. He will have to hone his 3-point shooting stroke, as evidenced by his 33.7 percentage, but NBA executives will exercise some patience.

Unfortunately, Rutgers basketball does not have such a luxury. They are desperate to get Harper back into the lineup. The Knights will just try to survive against the Wolverines on Saturday and hope that reinforcements arrive next week. The action tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET.