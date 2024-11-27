Feast Week has been a ton of fun so far, and one of many thrilling matchups on Tuesday night involved the Rutgers basketball team. The Scarlet Knights took on Notre Dame in the Players Era Festival – Impact Tournament, and Rutgers narrowly got past the Fighting Irish in overtime thanks to a historic performance from Freshman Dylan Harper. Harper hasn't been with the Scarlet Knights for very long, but he is already having a huge impact. Rutgers won the game 85-84.

Dylan Harper led all scorers on Tuesday night with 36 points. He played for 39 minutes and shot 12/22 from the floor, 2-6 from deep, and he added six rebounds and six assists.

There have only been five D1 players to put 36 points, six rebounds and six assists in a game since 2010, and Harper is the first player to do it since Trae Young did it back in 2018. That is some pretty elite company.

“Only five D-I freshmen have had 36 points, six rebounds and six assists since 2010: Dylan Harper is the first since Trae Young in 2018,” Rutgers said in their postgame notes.

This game, like almost all of these early season tournament games, was a lot of fun to watch. The contest was back and forth all night long, and the Scarlet Knights trailed by double digits at one point in the first half. They were able to trim the deficit down to one by halftime, and it set up for a great second half.

Rutgers trailed by six with a little over seven minutes remaining, but Dylan Harper and the Scarlet Knights fought back to take a lead late in the second half. Both teams traded blows down the stretch, and the game eventually went into overtime.

The Scarlet Knights were ultimately able to ice this game because of superb free throw shooting down the stretch. They led by five late in overtime, but Notre Dame was still able to make it a one-point game. Had Rutgers missed one extra free throw, the Fighting Irish would've tied it.

This was a big win for Rutgers and they are now moving on in the tournament. The Scarlet Knights are back in action on Wednesday night in the semis against #9 Alabama. That game will tip at 10:00 PM ET and it will be airing on TBS. Rutgers is a 10.5-point underdog. Notre Dame is on to the loser's side as they will have a tough matchup against #6 Houston on Wednesday.