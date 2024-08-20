The Rutgers football team suffered a major injury blow at practice as linebacker and senior captain Mohamed Toure has a torn ACL and he will miss the entire 2024 season. Toure is one of the best players that the Scarlet Knights have, and this is a devastating turn of events as Rutgers seems poised for a successful year.

“Greg Schiano just announced that LB and senior captain Mo Toure will be out for the season with a torn ACL,” Pat Lanni said in a post. “It's a significant blow for a defense that was counting on his dynamic ability. More to come.”

Rutgers football has been steadily improving under head coach Greg Schiano, and that should continue this year. The Scarlet Knights have even been mentioned in the College Football Playoff discussion. However, losing Mohamed Toure certainly hurts as they near the start of the 2024 season.

“Mo's out for the year,” Greg Schiano said to reporters, according to an article from 247 Sports. “He tore his ACL. So we are going to get that fixed up and get him back. It's sad. He put so much work into getting ready for the year. But that's the game of football unfortunately. There are things like that that happen. As a family, we've surrounded him, we are supporting him. We'll help him through the rehab, we'll get him back and help him reach his goals and aspirations.”

This is unfortunately not the first time that Toure has had to miss a season because of a torn ACL, and it also kept him out during the 2022 season. It's always hard to see a player go down with an injury like this, but for it to happen twice is even worse.

Who might we see now that Mohamed Toure is out?

Now that Mohamed Toure is out for the season, the Rutgers football team will have to move someone up the depth chart. Luckily, Greg Schiano feels good about the depth at the LB position.

“We are going to see with Tyreem [Powell], what he is able to do,” Schiano said. “Like I said, I am not going to rush that so if he's not ready. But I am very pleased with the way DJ [Dariel Djabome] and Moses [Moses] have attacked it. Very pleased with Abram [Wright] who has done a really good job. Timmy Hindspeter has really matured and become a good linebacker. So we have some depth at the position, Thank God. But it is going to get challenged now.”

Last season, Toure racked up 84 total tackles and 3.5 sacks, and he also added one forced fumble and one interception. He was an absolute force on defense for Rutgers, and he will be missed this season. Hopefully Toure can make a speedy recovery and get back to the game of football as soon as possible.