Actor Ryan Reynolds got in on the fun with Deadpool 3 leaks by posting some 'leaked' photos on his X account.

Actor Ryan Reynolds hopped on the Deadpool 3 leaks train on X. But in a hilarious fashion.

He appeared on Instagram in a request that fans stop posting spoilers, according to IGN.

Ryan Reynolds posts hilarious Deadpool 3 ‘leaks.'

However, he seems to have leaked a few of his own on X. Even though a few may be…questionable.

To backtrack, on Instagram, the Deadpool actor said, “Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies.”

He added, “It is important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally.”

The movie had been filmed outdoors in the UK for a bit. The leaked photos include shots of the actors in their suits on location- including Wolverine in a vintage yellow outfit.

Reynolds added to his IG post, “Here's hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they're ready.” He added, “The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited. I realize these aren't real-world issues and it's firmly in the good problems' bucket. I love making this movie.”

Then, the next day, he joined in on the fun.

The actor wrote in his new X post, “Deadpool began with a leak. So I'm joining in.” He added, “But PLEASE don't overuse the phrase, ‘Deadpool Leaks' because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops.”

The post is followed up with hashtags #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop.

Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop pic.twitter.com/yxZN8MslLn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2023

The series of photos that follows are pretty funny.

One includes Mickey Mouse in the background, with Reynolds as Deadpool holding a money bag.

Another one has a man holding a sign that says, “Wally, lower the cue cards!”

It's a comedic response to the Deadpool 3 leaks. Having Ryan Reynolds responds like this makes the buzz for the movie even more fun. Be sure to check out all the photos and the comments on X.