Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds spoke out against the set photos that have surfaced online ahead of the MCU film's release next year.

Ryan Reynolds has spoken out against the set photos from his upcoming MCU film, Deadpool 3.

“Surprises are part of the magic”

Set photos from the Deadpool 3 production have surfaced for months. They showed off Hugh Jackman's comic-accurate Wolverine costume and bombshell X-Men returns. Reynolds took to his Instagram story to speak about the set photo leaks.

“Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It's important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally,” Reynolds began. “Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.

“Here's hoping some of the websites and social media channels hold back showing images before they're ready. The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the other reason people post spoilers is because they're excited. I realize these aren't real world issues and it's firmly in the ‘good problems' bucket.”

He concluded, “I love making this movie.”

We'll see if the Deadpool 3 production begins taking further measures to prevent set photo leaks. As Reynolds pointed out, they ruin surprises. The film is currently slated for a July 26, 2024 release date.

Ryan Reynolds first worked with Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy on Free Guy. The two would collaborate a year later on The Adam Project, which starred Jennifer Garner, who is rumored to appear in the upcoming Deadpool film.